Hydro Protocol (HOT) One Day Volume Tops $7.45 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 4th. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $11.10 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00050077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.48 or 0.00245770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00097151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

