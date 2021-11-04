i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IIIV. Raymond James dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.78.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.67, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.55.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 91,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.