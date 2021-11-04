iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) PT Raised to C$84.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, iA Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAFNF traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.49. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.55. iA Financial has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $61.64.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

