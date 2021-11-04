iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) PT Raised to C$91.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IAFNF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.39 price objective (down from C$81.00) on shares of iA Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, iA Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.49.

Shares of IAFNF stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.49. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.55. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $61.64.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

