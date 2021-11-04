IAA (NYSE:IAA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $60.83, but opened at $56.15. IAA shares last traded at $56.83, with a volume of 4,582 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in IAA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in IAA by 99.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 38,339 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in IAA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 345,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in IAA by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in IAA by 22.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 44,667 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.49.

IAA Company Profile (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

