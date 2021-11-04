IAA (NYSE:IAA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $60.83, but opened at $56.15. IAA shares last traded at $56.83, with a volume of 4,582 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.49.
IAA Company Profile (NYSE:IAA)
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
Recommended Story: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.