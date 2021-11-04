ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Insider James C. M. Morgan Sells 3,406 Shares

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ICF International stock opened at $104.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.67. ICF International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04.
ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.81 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 14,091.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the second quarter valued at $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 20.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of ICF International by 97,860.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ICF International by 19.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ICF International
ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
