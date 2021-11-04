ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Insider James C. M. Morgan Sells 3,406 Shares

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ICF International stock opened at $104.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.67. ICF International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.81 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICFI. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 14,091.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the second quarter valued at $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 20.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of ICF International by 97,860.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ICF International by 19.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

