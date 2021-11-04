Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Ichor updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.820-$0.980 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.82-0.98 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $46.04. 260,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,603. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 2.20. Ichor has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Get Ichor alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ichor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ichor stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 126.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 144,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of Ichor worth $13,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.