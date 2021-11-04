Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Identiv updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of INVE stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.74. 194,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,266. Identiv has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INVE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $104,711.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $491,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 172,000 shares of company stock worth $3,229,352 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 612.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 37,084 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 193.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 47.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

