IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories updated its FY21 guidance to $8.30 to $8.38 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $8.300-$8.380 EPS.

Shares of IDXX traded up $9.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $634.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,079. The company’s 50-day moving average is $651.80 and its 200 day moving average is $624.89. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $421.15 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total value of $2,063,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,928 shares of company stock valued at $5,429,334 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

