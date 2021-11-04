IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Trading Down 5.8%

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $622.30 and last traded at $627.86. 4,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 399,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $666.48.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 71.86, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $651.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $624.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,928 shares of company stock valued at $5,429,334. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Financial Corporation grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

