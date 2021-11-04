IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $37.26

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.26 and traded as high as $41.48. IGM Financial shares last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 635 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IGIFF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average is $36.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.7951 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%.

About IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

