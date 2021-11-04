iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,288,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

IHRT opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IHRT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.