IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of IKONICS stock opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87. IKONICS has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 million, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 0.94.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter. IKONICS had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of IKONICS by 130,480.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IKONICS during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of IKONICS in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IKONICS Company Profile

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users.

