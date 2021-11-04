Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $239.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Illinois Tool’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from a diversified business structure, solid product offerings, buyouts and the policy of rewarding shareholders. Its enterprise initiatives are expected to aid operating margin by more than 100 bps in 2021. In third-quarter 2021, its earnings and sales lagged estimates by 0.98% and 1.57%, respectively. The company expects raw material and supply-chain constraints to continue playing spoilsport. It lowered sales growth and earnings projections to 13-14% and $8.30-$8.50 per share, respectively, for 2021. Price/costs impact on the operating margin is expected to be an adverse 150 bps. The operating margin is expected to be 23.5-24.5%, lower than 24.5-25.5% mentioned previously.”

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $232.80.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $229.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.76 and its 200-day moving average is $226.51. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $192.89 and a 1 year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,535,000. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.