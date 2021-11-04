ImageCoin (IMG) Price Tops $0.0192 on Major Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. ImageCoin has a market cap of $225,676.14 and $68,650.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000870 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,748,318 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

