Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Immersion had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 49.91%.

NASDAQ:IMMR traded down $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,971,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,617. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $238.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.86. Immersion has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Immersion stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Immersion worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IMMR. Colliers Securities cut Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

