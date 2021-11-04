Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $550.00

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 550 ($7.19) and last traded at GBX 547.56 ($7.15), with a volume of 345890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 538 ($7.03).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 519.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 488.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 11.83, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Get Impax Environmental Markets alerts:

In other Impax Environmental Markets news, insider Stephanie Eastment bought 2,000 shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 514 ($6.72) per share, for a total transaction of £10,280 ($13,430.89).

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Environmental Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.