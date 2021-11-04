Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) Short Interest Down 21.9% in October

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ACQRU opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92. Independence has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.73.

Get Independence alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 61,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,597,000.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.