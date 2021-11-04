Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) & Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Head-To-Head Survey

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) and Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Tricida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals -2,398.81% -187.87% -52.15% Tricida N/A -239.72% -74.29%

Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tricida has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.1% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Tricida shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.4% of Tricida shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Tricida, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals 0 0 9 0 3.00 Tricida 0 0 1 0 3.00

Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $9.56, indicating a potential upside of 252.60%. Tricida has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 280.23%. Given Tricida’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tricida is more favorable than Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Tricida’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals $1.72 million 139.79 -$40.49 million ($0.68) -3.99 Tricida N/A N/A -$264.79 million ($5.29) -0.99

Infinity Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Tricida. Infinity Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tricida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals beats Tricida on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

