Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Announces Earnings Results

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Ingredion updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.650-$7.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.65-$7.00 EPS.

NYSE INGR traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.57. 1,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,054. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

