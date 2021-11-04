Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Raises Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, November 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57.

Innospec has raised its dividend payment by 35.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Innospec has a payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Innospec to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $92.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.35. Innospec has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innospec will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innospec stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 92.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,445 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Innospec worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IOSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. CL King reduced their price objective on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

