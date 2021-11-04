Insider Buying: Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC) insider Christine Bartlett bought 10,000 shares of Reliance Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.84 ($4.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,400.00 ($41,714.29).

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance Worldwide’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Reliance Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.58%.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

