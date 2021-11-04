Insider Selling: Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Insider Sells 10,924 Shares of Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total value of $1,684,153.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $161.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.44. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $165.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion and a PE ratio of -63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFRM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

