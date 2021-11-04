Insider Selling: AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Sells 41,214 Shares of Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $128.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.82 and its 200 day moving average is $119.59. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $94.89 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

