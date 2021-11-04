Insider Selling: Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) EVP John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $617,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Matthew Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of Calix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $58,071.45.

Calix stock opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.49. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $72.85.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,665,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,629,000 after purchasing an additional 320,204 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Calix by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after purchasing an additional 491,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Calix by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,089,000 after purchasing an additional 771,657 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,095,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Calix by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,400,000 after acquiring an additional 72,903 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

