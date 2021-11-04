Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Sells 25,290 Shares of Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $78.99. 12,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,467. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.20.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.20.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

