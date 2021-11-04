Insider Selling: Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) CEO Sells $657,330.10 in Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 28,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $657,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $851.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.33. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the third quarter worth $40,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 229.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRQ shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dril-Quip has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

