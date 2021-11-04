Insider Selling: Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David F. Novack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

DVAX opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -80.54 and a beta of 1.24. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.04 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 756.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 224,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 198,576 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 565,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 128,639 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

