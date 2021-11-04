Insider Selling: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Sells 9,074 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Ronald Fleming sold 9,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $191,552.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ronald Fleming also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lazydays alerts:

On Friday, October 29th, Ronald Fleming sold 17,157 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $362,527.41.

On Friday, August 6th, Ronald Fleming sold 76,559 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $1,846,603.08.

On Monday, August 9th, Ronald Fleming sold 54,698 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,752.00.

LAZY opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $245.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Lazydays had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $322.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 50.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 76,559 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 9.6% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 53,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.