Insider Selling: Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) CEO Sells $359,270.40 in Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 5,120 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $359,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vijay Manthripragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Vijay Manthripragada sold 1,913 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $129,146.63.

On Monday, September 27th, Vijay Manthripragada sold 28,126 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $1,901,036.34.

On Friday, September 24th, Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $4,372,052.42.

Shares of MEG opened at $71.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.64. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

MEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after buying an additional 76,977 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after buying an additional 88,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 20,633 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

