Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $96.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 804.17 and a beta of 0.47. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.84.
OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.