Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $96.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 804.17 and a beta of 0.47. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.84.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

