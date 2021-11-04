Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CFO Sells 7,838 Shares of Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $69,836.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $8.98. 2,507,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $18,817,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $17,591,000. Hill Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $15,571,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $12,597,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

