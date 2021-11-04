Insider Selling: Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) COO Sells 5,752 Shares of Stock

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $43,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SMFR stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $27.18.

SMFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Sema4 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the third quarter worth $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the third quarter worth $93,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the third quarter worth $114,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

