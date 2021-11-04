Insider Selling: Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider Sells 3,013 Shares of Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) insider John Shipsey sold 3,013 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($17.90), for a total value of £41,278.10 ($53,930.10).

John Shipsey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smiths Group alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, John Shipsey acquired 1,583 shares of Smiths Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,441 ($18.83) per share, for a total transaction of £22,811.03 ($29,802.76).

Shares of LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,390.50 ($18.17) on Thursday. Smiths Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,339 ($17.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99. The company has a market capitalization of £5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,420.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,520.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMIN shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Smiths Group to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,738 ($22.71).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.