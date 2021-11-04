Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) COO Sells $117,350.00 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE STEM opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $51.49.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth about $19,981,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the second quarter worth about $1,706,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stem in the second quarter worth about $1,113,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter valued at about $5,124,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the first quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.