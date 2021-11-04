Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells $49,360.00 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $49,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,011.20.

Shares of USIO opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96. Usio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $159.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USIO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Usio by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Usio by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 64,921 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Usio by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Usio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP boosted its position in Usio by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,697,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 885,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

