Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Sells $951,407.24 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 7,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $951,407.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE NSP opened at $121.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.15. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.24 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 172.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 59.1% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,976 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 135.4% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 376,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,537,000 after purchasing an additional 216,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,094 shares in the last quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 109.7% during the second quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 155,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,818,000 after purchasing an additional 116,601 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.