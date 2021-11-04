Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.83.

INSP opened at $268.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $159.18 and a one year high of $285.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

