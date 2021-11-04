Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will post sales of $272.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $266.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.70 million. Insulet reported sales of $234.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $10.37 on Thursday, reaching $301.61. The company had a trading volume of 610,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,905. Insulet has a 52-week low of $218.28 and a 52-week high of $315.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of -655.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 80.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Insulet in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

