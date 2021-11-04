Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

PODD traded down $10.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $301.61. 610,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,905. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -655.67 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.47 and its 200 day moving average is $281.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Insulet has a one year low of $218.28 and a one year high of $315.74.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PODD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

