Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Stock Price Up 6.4% After Earnings Beat

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) shares rose 6.4% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $71.68 and last traded at $71.52. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 364,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.21.

The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IART shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

