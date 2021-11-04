Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Receives $6.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITRG shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Integra Resources from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of ITRG stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Integra Resources during the second quarter worth $176,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Merk Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter worth $649,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 72,223 shares during the period. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 84.4% in the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

