Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.30 billion-$18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.25 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.280-$5.280 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.52.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 473,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,093,558. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average of $55.00. Intel has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $727,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.