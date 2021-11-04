International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,767,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.12% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $1,160,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,666,845,000 after buying an additional 788,524 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,358,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $800,527,000 after buying an additional 37,232 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $732,869,000 after buying an additional 3,523,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,216,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $779,281,000 after buying an additional 317,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of IFF stock opened at $145.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.49 and its 200-day moving average is $145.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 119.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.94 and a 52 week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Redburn Partners began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.