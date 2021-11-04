Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,863,000 after buying an additional 340,701 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,471,000 after purchasing an additional 255,382 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $983,083,000 after purchasing an additional 247,460 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,898,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 276,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,438,000 after purchasing an additional 212,368 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $361.49 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $365.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.11. The firm has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a PE ratio of 77.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total value of $416,103.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,619.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

