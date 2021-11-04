Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by 18.4% over the last three years.

VKI stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

