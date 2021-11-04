Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by 18.4% over the last three years.
VKI stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $12.88.
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.