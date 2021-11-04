Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,496,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,548,325 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.8% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.53% of Alibaba Group worth $3,287,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 37.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.89.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.32. 245,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,505,276. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $304.00. The stock has a market cap of $452.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.19.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

