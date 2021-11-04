Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,367,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054,394 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 0.4% of Invesco Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.93% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $1,737,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 499,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,841,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $52.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

