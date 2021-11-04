Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,499,137 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,986,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $53.08. The company had a trading volume of 186,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,456,280. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

