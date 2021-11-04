Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043,059 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.70% of Medtronic worth $1,168,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Medtronic by 1,259.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 21,216 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 47.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 169,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after buying an additional 17,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 37.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.41. The stock had a trading volume of 58,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.27. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $102.12 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $161.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist boosted their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

